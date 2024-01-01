500 Bolivian bolivianos to United Arab Emirates dirhams
Convert BOB to AED at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
BOB to AED conversion chart
1 BOB = 0.53071 AED
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 BOB to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.5326
|0.5332
|Low
|0.5301
|0.5298
|Average
|0.5309
|0.5313
|Change
|-0.02%
|-0.15%
|View full history
1 BOB to AED stats
The performance of BOB to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5326 and a 30 day low of 0.5301. This means the 30 day average was 0.5309. The change for BOB to AED was -0.02.
The performance of BOB to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5332 and a 90 day low of 0.5298. This means the 90 day average was 0.5313. The change for BOB to AED was -0.15.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to United Arab Emirates dirhams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 BOB
|0.53071 AED
|5 BOB
|2.65356 AED
|10 BOB
|5.30712 AED
|20 BOB
|10.61424 AED
|50 BOB
|26.53560 AED
|100 BOB
|53.07120 AED
|250 BOB
|132.67800 AED
|500 BOB
|265.35600 AED
|1000 BOB
|530.71200 AED
|2000 BOB
|1,061.42400 AED
|5000 BOB
|2,653.56000 AED
|10000 BOB
|5,307.12000 AED
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bolivian Boliviano
|1 AED
|1.88426 BOB
|5 AED
|9.42130 BOB
|10 AED
|18.84260 BOB
|20 AED
|37.68520 BOB
|50 AED
|94.21300 BOB
|100 AED
|188.42600 BOB
|250 AED
|471.06500 BOB
|500 AED
|942.13000 BOB
|1000 AED
|1,884.26000 BOB
|2000 AED
|3,768.52000 BOB
|5000 AED
|9,421.30000 BOB
|10000 AED
|18,842.60000 BOB