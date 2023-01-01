5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert AED to BOB at the real exchange rate

5 aed
9.43 bob

1.00000 AED = 1.88535 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:52 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AED to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 BOB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.056987.88121.436011.649860.967818.408
1GBP1.1531411.2188101.3431.655981.902591.1160121.2278
1USD0.946150.820479183.151.35871.561040.915717.417
1INR0.0113790.009867460.012026510.01634030.01877370.01101260.209465

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bolivian Boliviano
1 AED1.88535 BOB
5 AED9.42675 BOB
10 AED18.85350 BOB
20 AED37.70700 BOB
50 AED94.26750 BOB
100 AED188.53500 BOB
250 AED471.33750 BOB
500 AED942.67500 BOB
1000 AED1885.35000 BOB
2000 AED3770.70000 BOB
5000 AED9426.75000 BOB
10000 AED18853.50000 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BOB0.53040 AED
5 BOB2.65202 AED
10 BOB5.30404 AED
20 BOB10.60808 AED
50 BOB26.52020 AED
100 BOB53.04040 AED
250 BOB132.60100 AED
500 BOB265.20200 AED
1000 BOB530.40400 AED
2000 BOB1060.80800 AED
5000 BOB2652.02000 AED
10000 BOB5304.04000 AED