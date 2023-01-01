East Caribbean dollars to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert XCD to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xcd
3,736.35 mad

1.00000 XCD = 3.73635 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87091.090290.83821.495651.667740.964118.7545
1 GBP1.1482411.2518104.3031.717341.914951.1070221.5345
1 USD0.917250.79885183.32251.37191.529750.884317.2028
1 INR0.01100860.009587440.012001610.01646490.01835940.0106130.20646

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollar

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 XCD3.73635 MAD
5 XCD18.68175 MAD
10 XCD37.36350 MAD
20 XCD74.72700 MAD
50 XCD186.81750 MAD
100 XCD373.63500 MAD
250 XCD934.08750 MAD
500 XCD1868.17500 MAD
1000 XCD3736.35000 MAD
2000 XCD7472.70000 MAD
5000 XCD18681.75000 MAD
10000 XCD37363.50000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / East Caribbean Dollar
1 MAD0.26764 XCD
5 MAD1.33821 XCD
10 MAD2.67641 XCD
20 MAD5.35282 XCD
50 MAD13.38205 XCD
100 MAD26.76410 XCD
250 MAD66.91025 XCD
500 MAD133.82050 XCD
1000 MAD267.64100 XCD
2000 MAD535.28200 XCD
5000 MAD1338.20500 XCD
10000 MAD2676.41000 XCD