East Caribbean dollars to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert XCD to IMP at the real exchange rate

1000 xcd
294.74 imp

1.00000 XCD = 0.29474 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870851.090390.84271.495671.667640.9641518.7559
1 GBP1.148311.25205104.321.717561.915041.1071421.5384
1 USD0.91720.79869183.3191.37181.529520.884317.2025
1 INR0.0110080.009585930.012002110.01646440.01835740.01061340.206466

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for East Caribbean dollar

XCD to USD

XCD to ZAR

XCD to AUD

XCD to GBP

XCD to CAD

XCD to INR

XCD to SGD

XCD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Isle of Man pound
1 XCD0.29474 IMP
5 XCD1.47369 IMP
10 XCD2.94739 IMP
20 XCD5.89478 IMP
50 XCD14.73695 IMP
100 XCD29.47390 IMP
250 XCD73.68475 IMP
500 XCD147.36950 IMP
1000 XCD294.73900 IMP
2000 XCD589.47800 IMP
5000 XCD1473.69500 IMP
10000 XCD2947.39000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / East Caribbean Dollar
1 IMP3.39283 XCD
5 IMP16.96415 XCD
10 IMP33.92830 XCD
20 IMP67.85660 XCD
50 IMP169.64150 XCD
100 IMP339.28300 XCD
250 IMP848.20750 XCD
500 IMP1696.41500 XCD
1000 IMP3392.83000 XCD
2000 IMP6785.66000 XCD
5000 IMP16964.15000 XCD
10000 IMP33928.30000 XCD