East Caribbean dollars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert XCD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 xcd
1373.39 ils

1.00000 XCD = 1.37339 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:11
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870851.090390.84271.495671.667640.9641518.7559
1 GBP1.148311.25205104.321.717561.915041.1071421.5384
1 USD0.91720.79869183.3191.37181.529520.884317.2025
1 INR0.0110080.009585930.012002110.01646440.01835740.01061340.206466

How to convert East Caribbean dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XCD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XCD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 XCD1.37339 ILS
5 XCD6.86695 ILS
10 XCD13.73390 ILS
20 XCD27.46780 ILS
50 XCD68.66950 ILS
100 XCD137.33900 ILS
250 XCD343.34750 ILS
500 XCD686.69500 ILS
1000 XCD1373.39000 ILS
2000 XCD2746.78000 ILS
5000 XCD6866.95000 ILS
10000 XCD13733.90000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / East Caribbean Dollar
1 ILS0.72812 XCD
5 ILS3.64061 XCD
10 ILS7.28123 XCD
20 ILS14.56246 XCD
50 ILS36.40615 XCD
100 ILS72.81230 XCD
250 ILS182.03075 XCD
500 ILS364.06150 XCD
1000 ILS728.12300 XCD
2000 ILS1456.24600 XCD
5000 ILS3640.61500 XCD
10000 ILS7281.23000 XCD