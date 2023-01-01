Samoan talas to Zambian kwacha today

Convert WST to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
8,513.63 zmw

1.00000 WST = 8.51363 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87071.0990.83931.495751.668710.96418.7575
1 GBP1.148511.25185104.3281.717851.916491.1071621.5427
1 USD0.91740.798818183.33881.372251.530920.884417.2087
1 INR0.01100850.009585180.011999210.01646590.01836990.01061210.206491

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / ZMW
1 WST8.51363 ZMW
5 WST42.56815 ZMW
10 WST85.13630 ZMW
20 WST170.27260 ZMW
50 WST425.68150 ZMW
100 WST851.36300 ZMW
250 WST2128.40750 ZMW
500 WST4256.81500 ZMW
1000 WST8513.63000 ZMW
2000 WST17027.26000 ZMW
5000 WST42568.15000 ZMW
10000 WST85136.30000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Samoan Tala
1 ZMW0.11746 WST
5 ZMW0.58730 WST
10 ZMW1.17459 WST
20 ZMW2.34918 WST
50 ZMW5.87295 WST
100 ZMW11.74590 WST
250 ZMW29.36475 WST
500 ZMW58.72950 WST
1000 ZMW117.45900 WST
2000 ZMW234.91800 WST
5000 ZMW587.29500 WST
10000 ZMW1174.59000 WST