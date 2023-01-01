Samoan talas to Uzbekistan soms today

Convert WST to UZS at the real exchange rate

1000 wst
4478590 uzs

1.00000 WST = 4478.59000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.91751.5309218.67091.372150.79881883.341.34025
1 EUR1.089911.6685520.34941.495510.870690.83231.46074
1 AUD0.65320.599321112.19580.8962880.52178854.43770.875451
1 ZAR0.05355940.04914150.081995210.07349140.04278414.463630.0717828

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Uzbekistan Som
1 WST4478.59000 UZS
5 WST22392.95000 UZS
10 WST44785.90000 UZS
20 WST89571.80000 UZS
50 WST223929.50000 UZS
100 WST447859.00000 UZS
250 WST1119647.50000 UZS
500 WST2239295.00000 UZS
1000 WST4478590.00000 UZS
2000 WST8957180.00000 UZS
5000 WST22392950.00000 UZS
10000 WST44785900.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Samoan Tala
1 UZS0.00022 WST
5 UZS0.00112 WST
10 UZS0.00223 WST
20 UZS0.00447 WST
50 UZS0.01116 WST
100 UZS0.02233 WST
250 UZS0.05582 WST
500 UZS0.11164 WST
1000 UZS0.22328 WST
2000 UZS0.44657 WST
5000 UZS1.11643 WST
10000 UZS2.23285 WST