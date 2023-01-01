Samoan talas to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert WST to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
1,275.68 tmt

1.00000 WST = 1.27568 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.91751.5309218.6711.37220.79875483.3411.34005
1 EUR1.089911.6685520.34951.495560.870690.83341.46052
1 AUD0.65320.599321112.19590.8963210.52174654.43830.875321
1 ZAR0.0535590.04914120.081994810.07349370.04278054.463660.0717717

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Turkmenistani Manat
1 WST1.27568 TMT
5 WST6.37840 TMT
10 WST12.75680 TMT
20 WST25.51360 TMT
50 WST63.78400 TMT
100 WST127.56800 TMT
250 WST318.92000 TMT
500 WST637.84000 TMT
1000 WST1275.68000 TMT
2000 WST2551.36000 TMT
5000 WST6378.40000 TMT
10000 WST12756.80000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Samoan Tala
1 TMT0.78390 WST
5 TMT3.91949 WST
10 TMT7.83899 WST
20 TMT15.67798 WST
50 TMT39.19495 WST
100 TMT78.38990 WST
250 TMT195.97475 WST
500 TMT391.94950 WST
1000 TMT783.89900 WST
2000 TMT1567.79800 WST
5000 TMT3919.49500 WST
10000 TMT7838.99000 WST