1,000 wst
3,093.22 sbd

1.00000 WST = 3.09322 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:45
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 WST3.09322 SBD
5 WST15.46610 SBD
10 WST30.93220 SBD
20 WST61.86440 SBD
50 WST154.66100 SBD
100 WST309.32200 SBD
250 WST773.30500 SBD
500 WST1546.61000 SBD
1000 WST3093.22000 SBD
2000 WST6186.44000 SBD
5000 WST15466.10000 SBD
10000 WST30932.20000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 SBD0.32329 WST
5 SBD1.61644 WST
10 SBD3.23288 WST
20 SBD6.46576 WST
50 SBD16.16440 WST
100 SBD32.32880 WST
250 SBD80.82200 WST
500 SBD161.64400 WST
1000 SBD323.28800 WST
2000 SBD646.57600 WST
5000 SBD1616.44000 WST
10000 SBD3232.88000 WST