1000 wst
1378.66 pgk

1.00000 WST = 1.37866 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:35
How to convert Samoan talas to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 WST1.37866 PGK
5 WST6.89330 PGK
10 WST13.78660 PGK
20 WST27.57320 PGK
50 WST68.93300 PGK
100 WST137.86600 PGK
250 WST344.66500 PGK
500 WST689.33000 PGK
1000 WST1378.66000 PGK
2000 WST2757.32000 PGK
5000 WST6893.30000 PGK
10000 WST13786.60000 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Samoan Tala
1 PGK0.72534 WST
5 PGK3.62671 WST
10 PGK7.25342 WST
20 PGK14.50684 WST
50 PGK36.26710 WST
100 PGK72.53420 WST
250 PGK181.33550 WST
500 PGK362.67100 WST
1000 PGK725.34200 WST
2000 PGK1450.68400 WST
5000 PGK3626.71000 WST
10000 PGK7253.42000 WST