1,000 wst
988.06 gel

1.00000 WST = 0.98806 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:38
How to convert Samoan talas to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Georgian Lari
1 WST0.98806 GEL
5 WST4.94027 GEL
10 WST9.88055 GEL
20 WST19.76110 GEL
50 WST49.40275 GEL
100 WST98.80550 GEL
250 WST247.01375 GEL
500 WST494.02750 GEL
1000 WST988.05500 GEL
2000 WST1976.11000 GEL
5000 WST4940.27500 GEL
10000 WST9880.55000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Samoan Tala
1 GEL1.01209 WST
5 GEL5.06045 WST
10 GEL10.12090 WST
20 GEL20.24180 WST
50 GEL50.60450 WST
100 GEL101.20900 WST
250 GEL253.02250 WST
500 GEL506.04500 WST
1000 GEL1012.09000 WST
2000 GEL2024.18000 WST
5000 GEL5060.45000 WST
10000 GEL10120.90000 WST