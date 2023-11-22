1 US dollar to Georgian laris

Convert USD to GEL at the real exchange rate

1 usd
2.71 gel

1.00000 USD = 2.70932 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06395750.1146050.001054840.0007055750.0006147430.005491660.0131942
1 INR15.635411.791890.01649290.01103190.009611730.08586420.206296
1 JPY8.725640.5580710.009204190.00615650.005364020.04791820.115127
1 CAD948.00760.6322108.64610.668890.582785.2061312.5081

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 USD2.70932 GEL
5 USD13.54660 GEL
10 USD27.09320 GEL
20 USD54.18640 GEL
50 USD135.46600 GEL
100 USD270.93200 GEL
250 USD677.33000 GEL
500 USD1354.66000 GEL
1000 USD2709.32000 GEL
2000 USD5418.64000 GEL
5000 USD13546.60000 GEL
10000 USD27093.20000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / US Dollar
1 GEL0.36910 USD
5 GEL1.84549 USD
10 GEL3.69097 USD
20 GEL7.38194 USD
50 GEL18.45485 USD
100 GEL36.90970 USD
250 GEL92.27425 USD
500 GEL184.54850 USD
1000 GEL369.09700 USD
2000 GEL738.19400 USD
5000 GEL1845.48500 USD
10000 GEL3690.97000 USD