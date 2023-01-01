5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Euros

Convert UAH to EUR at the real exchange rate

5 uah
0.13 eur

1.00000 UAH = 0.02529 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.9187583.2650.7867821.333451.349718.63751.49802
1 EUR1.0884190.62560.85651.451331.4690120.28511.63044
1 INR0.01200980.011034410.009449130.01601450.01620970.2238340.0179909
1 GBP1.2711.16754105.8311.694811.7154723.68831.90398

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Euro
1 UAH0.02529 EUR
5 UAH0.12645 EUR
10 UAH0.25290 EUR
20 UAH0.50580 EUR
50 UAH1.26449 EUR
100 UAH2.52898 EUR
250 UAH6.32245 EUR
500 UAH12.64490 EUR
1000 UAH25.28980 EUR
2000 UAH50.57960 EUR
5000 UAH126.44900 EUR
10000 UAH252.89800 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 EUR39.54160 UAH
5 EUR197.70800 UAH
10 EUR395.41600 UAH
20 EUR790.83200 UAH
50 EUR1977.08000 UAH
100 EUR3954.16000 UAH
250 EUR9885.40000 UAH
500 EUR19770.80000 UAH
1000 EUR39541.60000 UAH
2000 EUR79083.20000 UAH
5000 EUR197708.00000 UAH
10000 EUR395416.00000 UAH