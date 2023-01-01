1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Nepalese rupees

Convert TZS to NPR at the real exchange rate

1000 tzs
52.99 npr

1.00000 TZS = 0.05299 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADAUDGBPZARINREUR
1 USD11.333451.34971.498020.78678218.637583.2650.91875
1 SGD0.74993411.012191.123410.59003513.976962.44330.689025
1 CAD0.7409050.9879611.109890.58293113.808661.69150.680729
1 AUD0.667550.8901450.90099210.52521612.441555.58360.613331

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Nepalese Rupee
1 TZS0.05299 NPR
5 TZS0.26495 NPR
10 TZS0.52990 NPR
20 TZS1.05980 NPR
50 TZS2.64950 NPR
100 TZS5.29901 NPR
250 TZS13.24752 NPR
500 TZS26.49505 NPR
1000 TZS52.99010 NPR
2000 TZS105.98020 NPR
5000 TZS264.95050 NPR
10000 TZS529.90100 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 NPR18.87150 TZS
5 NPR94.35750 TZS
10 NPR188.71500 TZS
20 NPR377.43000 TZS
50 NPR943.57500 TZS
100 NPR1887.15000 TZS
250 NPR4717.87500 TZS
500 NPR9435.75000 TZS
1000 NPR18871.50000 TZS
2000 NPR37743.00000 TZS
5000 NPR94357.50000 TZS
10000 NPR188715.00000 TZS