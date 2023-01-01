1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Nepalese rupees

Convert TZS to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tzs
53.12 npr

1.00000 TZS = 0.05312 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:59 UTC
TZS to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 NPR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Nepalese Rupee
1 TZS0.05312 NPR
5 TZS0.26559 NPR
10 TZS0.53119 NPR
20 TZS1.06237 NPR
50 TZS2.65593 NPR
100 TZS5.31186 NPR
250 TZS13.27965 NPR
500 TZS26.55930 NPR
1000 TZS53.11860 NPR
2000 TZS106.23720 NPR
5000 TZS265.59300 NPR
10000 TZS531.18600 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 NPR18.82580 TZS
5 NPR94.12900 TZS
10 NPR188.25800 TZS
20 NPR376.51600 TZS
50 NPR941.29000 TZS
100 NPR1882.58000 TZS
250 NPR4706.45000 TZS
500 NPR9412.90000 TZS
1000 NPR18825.80000 TZS
2000 NPR37651.60000 TZS
5000 NPR94129.00000 TZS
10000 NPR188258.00000 TZS