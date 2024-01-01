5 Nepalese rupees to Tanzanian shillings
Convert NPR to TZS at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 NPR to TZS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|20.1267
|20.1267
|Low
|19.7748
|19.3334
|Average
|19.9464
|19.6745
|Change
|1.46%
|3.64%
|View full history
1 NPR to TZS stats
The performance of NPR to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.1267 and a 30 day low of 19.7748. This means the 30 day average was 19.9464. The change for NPR to TZS was 1.46.
The performance of NPR to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.1267 and a 90 day low of 19.3334. This means the 90 day average was 19.6745. The change for NPR to TZS was 3.64.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Nepalese rupees to Tanzanian shillings
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Nepalese rupees
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
|1 NPR
|20.06440 TZS
|5 NPR
|100.32200 TZS
|10 NPR
|200.64400 TZS
|20 NPR
|401.28800 TZS
|50 NPR
|1,003.22000 TZS
|100 NPR
|2,006.44000 TZS
|250 NPR
|5,016.10000 TZS
|500 NPR
|10,032.20000 TZS
|1000 NPR
|20,064.40000 TZS
|2000 NPR
|40,128.80000 TZS
|5000 NPR
|100,322.00000 TZS
|10000 NPR
|200,644.00000 TZS