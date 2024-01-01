500 Nepalese rupees to Tanzanian shillings

Convert NPR to TZS at the real exchange rate

500 npr
10,032.20 tzs

₨1.000 NPR = tzs20.06 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NPR to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NPR to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.126720.1267
Low19.774819.3334
Average19.946419.6745
Change1.46%3.64%
View full history

1 NPR to TZS stats

The performance of NPR to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.1267 and a 30 day low of 19.7748. This means the 30 day average was 19.9464. The change for NPR to TZS was 1.46.

The performance of NPR to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.1267 and a 90 day low of 19.3334. This means the 90 day average was 19.6745. The change for NPR to TZS was 3.64.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nepalese rupees

NPR to USD

NPR to EUR

NPR to GBP

NPR to INR

NPR to JPY

NPR to RUB

NPR to AUD

NPR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Tanzanian Shilling
1 NPR20.06440 TZS
5 NPR100.32200 TZS
10 NPR200.64400 TZS
20 NPR401.28800 TZS
50 NPR1,003.22000 TZS
100 NPR2,006.44000 TZS
250 NPR5,016.10000 TZS
500 NPR10,032.20000 TZS
1000 NPR20,064.40000 TZS
2000 NPR40,128.80000 TZS
5000 NPR100,322.00000 TZS
10000 NPR200,644.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Nepalese Rupee
1 TZS0.04984 NPR
5 TZS0.24920 NPR
10 TZS0.49840 NPR
20 TZS0.99679 NPR
50 TZS2.49198 NPR
100 TZS4.98395 NPR
250 TZS12.45988 NPR
500 TZS24.91975 NPR
1000 TZS49.83950 NPR
2000 TZS99.67900 NPR
5000 TZS249.19750 NPR
10000 TZS498.39500 NPR