1 Tanzanian shilling to Japanese yen

Convert TZS to JPY at the real exchange rate

1 tzs
0 jpy

1.00000 TZS = 0.05838 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shilling

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Japanese Yen
1 TZS0.05838 JPY
5 TZS0.29190 JPY
10 TZS0.58380 JPY
20 TZS1.16759 JPY
50 TZS2.91899 JPY
100 TZS5.83797 JPY
250 TZS14.59492 JPY
500 TZS29.18985 JPY
1000 TZS58.37970 JPY
2000 TZS116.75940 JPY
5000 TZS291.89850 JPY
10000 TZS583.79700 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Tanzanian Shilling
100 JPY1712.92000 TZS
1000 JPY17129.20000 TZS
1500 JPY25693.80000 TZS
2000 JPY34258.40000 TZS
3000 JPY51387.60000 TZS
5000 JPY85646.00000 TZS
5400 JPY92497.68000 TZS
10000 JPY171292.00000 TZS
15000 JPY256938.00000 TZS
20000 JPY342584.00000 TZS
25000 JPY428230.00000 TZS
30000 JPY513876.00000 TZS