1 thousand Tanzanian shillings to Botswanan pulas

Convert TZS to BWP at the real exchange rate

1000 tzs
5.36 bwp

1.00000 TZS = 0.00536 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Botswanan Pula
1 TZS0.00536 BWP
5 TZS0.02678 BWP
10 TZS0.05355 BWP
20 TZS0.10710 BWP
50 TZS0.26775 BWP
100 TZS0.53551 BWP
250 TZS1.33877 BWP
500 TZS2.67753 BWP
1000 TZS5.35507 BWP
2000 TZS10.71014 BWP
5000 TZS26.77535 BWP
10000 TZS53.55070 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Tanzanian Shilling
1 BWP186.73900 TZS
5 BWP933.69500 TZS
10 BWP1867.39000 TZS
20 BWP3734.78000 TZS
50 BWP9336.95000 TZS
100 BWP18673.90000 TZS
250 BWP46684.75000 TZS
500 BWP93369.50000 TZS
1000 BWP186739.00000 TZS
2000 BWP373478.00000 TZS
5000 BWP933695.00000 TZS
10000 BWP1867390.00000 TZS