100 New Taiwan dollars to Omani rials

Convert TWD to OMR at the real exchange rate

100 twd
1.229 omr

1.00000 TWD = 0.01229 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Omani Rial
1 TWD0.01229 OMR
5 TWD0.06145 OMR
10 TWD0.12290 OMR
20 TWD0.24581 OMR
50 TWD0.61452 OMR
100 TWD1.22905 OMR
250 TWD3.07262 OMR
500 TWD6.14525 OMR
1000 TWD12.29050 OMR
2000 TWD24.58100 OMR
5000 TWD61.45250 OMR
10000 TWD122.90500 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / New Taiwan Dollar
1 OMR81.36360 TWD
5 OMR406.81800 TWD
10 OMR813.63600 TWD
20 OMR1627.27200 TWD
50 OMR4068.18000 TWD
100 OMR8136.36000 TWD
250 OMR20340.90000 TWD
500 OMR40681.80000 TWD
1000 OMR81363.60000 TWD
2000 OMR162727.20000 TWD
5000 OMR406818.00000 TWD
10000 OMR813636.00000 TWD