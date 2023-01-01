1 thousand New Taiwan dollars to Japanese yen

Convert TWD to JPY at the real exchange rate

1000 twd
4687 jpy

1.00000 TWD = 4.68715 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 TWD4.68715 JPY
5 TWD23.43575 JPY
10 TWD46.87150 JPY
20 TWD93.74300 JPY
50 TWD234.35750 JPY
100 TWD468.71500 JPY
250 TWD1171.78750 JPY
500 TWD2343.57500 JPY
1000 TWD4687.15000 JPY
2000 TWD9374.30000 JPY
5000 TWD23435.75000 JPY
10000 TWD46871.50000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / New Taiwan Dollar
100 JPY21.33490 TWD
1000 JPY213.34900 TWD
1500 JPY320.02350 TWD
2000 JPY426.69800 TWD
3000 JPY640.04700 TWD
5000 JPY1066.74500 TWD
5400 JPY1152.08460 TWD
10000 JPY2133.49000 TWD
15000 JPY3200.23500 TWD
20000 JPY4266.98000 TWD
25000 JPY5333.72500 TWD
30000 JPY6400.47000 TWD