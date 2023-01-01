5000 Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Swedish kronor

Convert TTD to SEK at the real exchange rate

5000 ttd
7657.50 sek

1.00000 TTD = 1.53150 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.349783.2650.78678218.63751.498020.918751.33345
1 CAD0.740905161.69150.58293113.80861.109890.6807290.98796
1 INR0.01200980.016209710.009449130.2238340.01799090.01103440.0160145
1 GBP1.2711.71547105.83123.68831.903981.167541.69481

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollars

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 TTD1.53150 SEK
5 TTD7.65750 SEK
10 TTD15.31500 SEK
20 TTD30.63000 SEK
50 TTD76.57500 SEK
100 TTD153.15000 SEK
250 TTD382.87500 SEK
500 TTD765.75000 SEK
1000 TTD1531.50000 SEK
2000 TTD3063.00000 SEK
5000 TTD7657.50000 SEK
10000 TTD15315.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 SEK0.65296 TTD
5 SEK3.26478 TTD
10 SEK6.52956 TTD
20 SEK13.05912 TTD
50 SEK32.64780 TTD
100 SEK65.29560 TTD
250 SEK163.23900 TTD
500 SEK326.47800 TTD
1000 SEK652.95600 TTD
2000 SEK1305.91200 TTD
5000 SEK3264.78000 TTD
10000 SEK6529.56000 TTD