10 Turkish liras to Uruguayan pesos

Convert TRY to UYU at the real exchange rate

10 try
13.54 uyu

1.00000 TRY = 1.35386 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Uruguayan Peso
1 TRY1.35386 UYU
5 TRY6.76930 UYU
10 TRY13.53860 UYU
20 TRY27.07720 UYU
50 TRY67.69300 UYU
100 TRY135.38600 UYU
250 TRY338.46500 UYU
500 TRY676.93000 UYU
1000 TRY1353.86000 UYU
2000 TRY2707.72000 UYU
5000 TRY6769.30000 UYU
10000 TRY13538.60000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Turkish Lira
1 UYU0.73863 TRY
5 UYU3.69314 TRY
10 UYU7.38628 TRY
20 UYU14.77256 TRY
50 UYU36.93140 TRY
100 UYU73.86280 TRY
250 UYU184.65700 TRY
500 UYU369.31400 TRY
1000 UYU738.62800 TRY
2000 UYU1477.25600 TRY
5000 UYU3693.14000 TRY
10000 UYU7386.28000 TRY