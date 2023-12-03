10 thousand Turkish liras to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert TRY to UAH at the real exchange rate

10,000 try
12,568.20 uah

1.00000 TRY = 1.25682 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Turkish liras to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TRY1.25682 UAH
5 TRY6.28410 UAH
10 TRY12.56820 UAH
20 TRY25.13640 UAH
50 TRY62.84100 UAH
100 TRY125.68200 UAH
250 TRY314.20500 UAH
500 TRY628.41000 UAH
1000 TRY1256.82000 UAH
2000 TRY2513.64000 UAH
5000 TRY6284.10000 UAH
10000 TRY12568.20000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Turkish Lira
1 UAH0.79566 TRY
5 UAH3.97828 TRY
10 UAH7.95656 TRY
20 UAH15.91312 TRY
50 UAH39.78280 TRY
100 UAH79.56560 TRY
250 UAH198.91400 TRY
500 UAH397.82800 TRY
1000 UAH795.65600 TRY
2000 UAH1591.31200 TRY
5000 UAH3978.28000 TRY
10000 UAH7956.56000 TRY