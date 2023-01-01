250 Turkish liras to Saint Helena pounds

Convert TRY to SHP at the real exchange rate

250 try
6.81 shp

1.00000 TRY = 0.02723 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Saint Helena Pound
1 TRY0.02723 SHP
5 TRY0.13616 SHP
10 TRY0.27231 SHP
20 TRY0.54463 SHP
50 TRY1.36156 SHP
100 TRY2.72313 SHP
250 TRY6.80783 SHP
500 TRY13.61565 SHP
1000 TRY27.23130 SHP
2000 TRY54.46260 SHP
5000 TRY136.15650 SHP
10000 TRY272.31300 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Turkish Lira
1 SHP36.72240 TRY
5 SHP183.61200 TRY
10 SHP367.22400 TRY
20 SHP734.44800 TRY
50 SHP1836.12000 TRY
100 SHP3672.24000 TRY
250 SHP9180.60000 TRY
500 SHP18361.20000 TRY
1000 SHP36722.40000 TRY
2000 SHP73444.80000 TRY
5000 SHP183612.00000 TRY
10000 SHP367224.00000 TRY