5 try
9.58 php

1.00000 TRY = 1.91622 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Philippine Peso
1 TRY1.91622 PHP
5 TRY9.58110 PHP
10 TRY19.16220 PHP
20 TRY38.32440 PHP
50 TRY95.81100 PHP
100 TRY191.62200 PHP
250 TRY479.05500 PHP
500 TRY958.11000 PHP
1000 TRY1916.22000 PHP
2000 TRY3832.44000 PHP
5000 TRY9581.10000 PHP
10000 TRY19162.20000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Turkish Lira
1 PHP0.52186 TRY
5 PHP2.60930 TRY
10 PHP5.21860 TRY
20 PHP10.43720 TRY
50 PHP26.09300 TRY
100 PHP52.18600 TRY
250 PHP130.46500 TRY
500 PHP260.93000 TRY
1000 PHP521.86000 TRY
2000 PHP1043.72000 TRY
5000 PHP2609.30000 TRY
10000 PHP5218.60000 TRY