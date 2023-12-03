20 Turkish liras to Kenyan shillings

Convert TRY to KES at the real exchange rate

20 try
106 kes

1.00000 TRY = 5.30163 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Turkish liras to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kenyan Shilling
1 TRY5.30163 KES
5 TRY26.50815 KES
10 TRY53.01630 KES
20 TRY106.03260 KES
50 TRY265.08150 KES
100 TRY530.16300 KES
250 TRY1325.40750 KES
500 TRY2650.81500 KES
1000 TRY5301.63000 KES
2000 TRY10603.26000 KES
5000 TRY26508.15000 KES
10000 TRY53016.30000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Turkish Lira
1 KES0.18862 TRY
5 KES0.94311 TRY
10 KES1.88621 TRY
20 KES3.77242 TRY
50 KES9.43105 TRY
100 KES18.86210 TRY
250 KES47.15525 TRY
500 KES94.31050 TRY
1000 KES188.62100 TRY
2000 KES377.24200 TRY
5000 KES943.10500 TRY
10000 KES1886.21000 TRY