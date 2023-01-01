20 Turkish liras to Algerian dinars

Convert TRY to DZD at the real exchange rate

20 try
93.34 dzd

1.00000 TRY = 4.66692 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

How to convert Turkish liras to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Algerian Dinar
1 TRY4.66692 DZD
5 TRY23.33460 DZD
10 TRY46.66920 DZD
20 TRY93.33840 DZD
50 TRY233.34600 DZD
100 TRY466.69200 DZD
250 TRY1166.73000 DZD
500 TRY2333.46000 DZD
1000 TRY4666.92000 DZD
2000 TRY9333.84000 DZD
5000 TRY23334.60000 DZD
10000 TRY46669.20000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 DZD0.21427 TRY
5 DZD1.07137 TRY
10 DZD2.14274 TRY
20 DZD4.28548 TRY
50 DZD10.71370 TRY
100 DZD21.42740 TRY
250 DZD53.56850 TRY
500 DZD107.13700 TRY
1000 DZD214.27400 TRY
2000 DZD428.54800 TRY
5000 DZD1071.37000 TRY
10000 DZD2142.74000 TRY