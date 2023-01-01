1 Tongan paʻanga to Israeli new sheqels

Convert TOP to ILS at the real exchange rate

1 top
1.59 ils

1.00000 TOP = 1.59307 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TOP1.59307 ILS
5 TOP7.96535 ILS
10 TOP15.93070 ILS
20 TOP31.86140 ILS
50 TOP79.65350 ILS
100 TOP159.30700 ILS
250 TOP398.26750 ILS
500 TOP796.53500 ILS
1000 TOP1593.07000 ILS
2000 TOP3186.14000 ILS
5000 TOP7965.35000 ILS
10000 TOP15930.70000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Tongan Paʻanga
1 ILS0.62772 TOP
5 ILS3.13860 TOP
10 ILS6.27719 TOP
20 ILS12.55438 TOP
50 ILS31.38595 TOP
100 ILS62.77190 TOP
250 ILS156.92975 TOP
500 ILS313.85950 TOP
1000 ILS627.71900 TOP
2000 ILS1255.43800 TOP
5000 ILS3138.59500 TOP
10000 ILS6277.19000 TOP