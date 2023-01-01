5 Turkmenistani manats to Israeli new sheqels

Convert TMT to ILS at the real exchange rate

5 tmt
5.34 ils

1.00000 TMT = 1.06888 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Turkmenistani manats to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TMT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TMT to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Israeli New Sheqel
1 TMT1.06888 ILS
5 TMT5.34440 ILS
10 TMT10.68880 ILS
20 TMT21.37760 ILS
50 TMT53.44400 ILS
100 TMT106.88800 ILS
250 TMT267.22000 ILS
500 TMT534.44000 ILS
1000 TMT1068.88000 ILS
2000 TMT2137.76000 ILS
5000 TMT5344.40000 ILS
10000 TMT10688.80000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Turkmenistani Manat
1 ILS0.93556 TMT
5 ILS4.67778 TMT
10 ILS9.35555 TMT
20 ILS18.71110 TMT
50 ILS46.77775 TMT
100 ILS93.55550 TMT
250 ILS233.88875 TMT
500 ILS467.77750 TMT
1000 ILS935.55500 TMT
2000 ILS1871.11000 TMT
5000 ILS4677.77500 TMT
10000 ILS9355.55000 TMT