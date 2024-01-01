Thai bahts to Chilean pesos today

Convert THB to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
27,101 clp

฿1.000 THB = $27.10 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

THB to CLP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CLP
1 THB to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.128227.1282
Low26.453924.8924
Average26.758526.0721
Change0.56%8.69%
View full history

1 THB to CLP stats

The performance of THB to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.1282 and a 30 day low of 26.4539. This means the 30 day average was 26.7585. The change for THB to CLP was 0.56.

The performance of THB to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.1282 and a 90 day low of 24.8924. This means the 90 day average was 26.0721. The change for THB to CLP was 8.69.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3541.4930.76383.95617.9871.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.819.8811.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.98513.280.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.22912.0470.875

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai baht

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Chilean Peso
1 THB27.10060 CLP
5 THB135.50300 CLP
10 THB271.00600 CLP
20 THB542.01200 CLP
50 THB1,355.03000 CLP
100 THB2,710.06000 CLP
250 THB6,775.15000 CLP
500 THB13,550.30000 CLP
1000 THB27,100.60000 CLP
2000 THB54,201.20000 CLP
5000 THB135,503.00000 CLP
10000 THB271,006.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Thai Baht
1 CLP0.03690 THB
5 CLP0.18450 THB
10 CLP0.36900 THB
20 CLP0.73799 THB
50 CLP1.84498 THB
100 CLP3.68995 THB
250 CLP9.22488 THB
500 CLP18.44975 THB
1000 CLP36.89950 THB
2000 CLP73.79900 THB
5000 CLP184.49750 THB
10000 CLP368.99500 THB