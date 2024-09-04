Thai baht to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to Chilean pesos is currently 27.101 today, reflecting a 1.122% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a 1.284% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 27.139 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 26.653 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.417% increase in value.