1,000 thb
58.35 bbd

฿1.000 THB = Bds$0.05835 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:09
THB to BBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BBD
1 THB to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05900.0590
Low0.05620.0541
Average0.05790.0559
Change3.23%6.25%
1 THB to BBD stats

The performance of THB to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0590 and a 30 day low of 0.0562. This means the 30 day average was 0.0579. The change for THB to BBD was 3.23.

The performance of THB to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0590 and a 90 day low of 0.0541. This means the 90 day average was 0.0559. The change for THB to BBD was 6.25.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3541.4930.76383.95817.9861.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.79519.8791.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.98713.2790.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.23112.0460.875

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Barbadian Dollar
1 THB0.05835 BBD
5 THB0.29176 BBD
10 THB0.58352 BBD
20 THB1.16703 BBD
50 THB2.91758 BBD
100 THB5.83516 BBD
250 THB14.58790 BBD
500 THB29.17580 BBD
1000 THB58.35160 BBD
2000 THB116.70320 BBD
5000 THB291.75800 BBD
10000 THB583.51600 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Thai Baht
1 BBD17.13750 THB
5 BBD85.68750 THB
10 BBD171.37500 THB
20 BBD342.75000 THB
50 BBD856.87500 THB
100 BBD1,713.75000 THB
250 BBD4,284.37500 THB
500 BBD8,568.75000 THB
1000 BBD17,137.50000 THB
2000 BBD34,275.00000 THB
5000 BBD85,687.50000 THB
10000 BBD171,375.00000 THB