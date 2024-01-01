Salvadoran colóns to Ugandan shillings today

Convert SVC to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
425,930 ugx

₡1.000 SVC = Ush425.9 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SVC to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UGX
1 SVC to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High426.4000433.6500
Low424.3430422.0570
Average425.3810425.2694
Change-0.10%-1.78%
View full history

1 SVC to UGX stats

The performance of SVC to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 426.4000 and a 30 day low of 424.3430. This means the 30 day average was 425.3810. The change for SVC to UGX was -0.10.

The performance of SVC to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 433.6500 and a 90 day low of 422.0570. This means the 90 day average was 425.2694. The change for SVC to UGX was -1.78.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7761.6490.8431.44519.8731.789
1 USD0.905183.9641.4920.7631.30817.9851.619
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6070.6756.27710.5110.87612.0551.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Salvadoran colóns to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SVC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SVC to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Salvadoran colón

SVC to EUR

SVC to USD

SVC to INR

SVC to AUD

SVC to GBP

SVC to SGD

SVC to ZAR

SVC to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Ugandan Shilling
1 SVC425.93000 UGX
5 SVC2,129.65000 UGX
10 SVC4,259.30000 UGX
20 SVC8,518.60000 UGX
50 SVC21,296.50000 UGX
100 SVC42,593.00000 UGX
250 SVC106,482.50000 UGX
500 SVC212,965.00000 UGX
1000 SVC425,930.00000 UGX
2000 SVC851,860.00000 UGX
5000 SVC2,129,650.00000 UGX
10000 SVC4,259,300.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Salvadoran Colón
1 UGX0.00235 SVC
5 UGX0.01174 SVC
10 UGX0.02348 SVC
20 UGX0.04696 SVC
50 UGX0.11739 SVC
100 UGX0.23478 SVC
250 UGX0.58695 SVC
500 UGX1.17390 SVC
1000 UGX2.34780 SVC
2000 UGX4.69560 SVC
5000 UGX11.73900 SVC
10000 UGX23.47800 SVC