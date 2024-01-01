Salvadoran colóns to Jordanian dinars today

Convert SVC to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
80.983 jod

₡1.000 SVC = JD0.08098 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
SVC to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JOD
1 SVC to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08100.0810
Low0.08090.0809
Average0.08100.0810
Change-0.02%-0.03%
1 SVC to JOD stats

The performance of SVC to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0810 and a 30 day low of 0.0809. This means the 30 day average was 0.0810. The change for SVC to JOD was -0.02.

The performance of SVC to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0810 and a 90 day low of 0.0809. This means the 90 day average was 0.0810. The change for SVC to JOD was -0.03.

Top currencies

 EURUSDINRAUDGBPSGDZARNZD
1 EUR11.10592.7841.6510.8431.44419.8831.79
1 USD0.905183.9591.4940.7631.30717.9921.62
1 INR0.0110.01210.0180.0090.0160.2140.019
1 AUD0.6060.66956.20210.5110.87512.0441.084

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Jordanian Dinar
1 SVC0.08098 JOD
5 SVC0.40491 JOD
10 SVC0.80983 JOD
20 SVC1.61966 JOD
50 SVC4.04915 JOD
100 SVC8.09829 JOD
250 SVC20.24573 JOD
500 SVC40.49145 JOD
1000 SVC80.98290 JOD
2000 SVC161.96580 JOD
5000 SVC404.91450 JOD
10000 SVC809.82900 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Salvadoran Colón
1 JOD12.34830 SVC
5 JOD61.74150 SVC
10 JOD123.48300 SVC
20 JOD246.96600 SVC
50 JOD617.41500 SVC
100 JOD1,234.83000 SVC
250 JOD3,087.07500 SVC
500 JOD6,174.15000 SVC
1000 JOD12,348.30000 SVC
2000 JOD24,696.60000 SVC
5000 JOD61,741.50000 SVC
10000 JOD123,483.00000 SVC