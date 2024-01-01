Salvadoran colóns to Georgian laris today

Convert SVC to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
307.40 gel

₡1.000 SVC = ₾0.3074 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:17
SVC to GEL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GEL
1 SVC to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30970.3280
Low0.30680.3068
Average0.30800.3137
Change-0.49%-4.78%
1 SVC to GEL stats

The performance of SVC to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3097 and a 30 day low of 0.3068. This means the 30 day average was 0.3080. The change for SVC to GEL was -0.49.

The performance of SVC to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3280 and a 90 day low of 0.3068. This means the 90 day average was 0.3137. The change for SVC to GEL was -4.78.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Georgian Lari
1 SVC0.30740 GEL
5 SVC1.53700 GEL
10 SVC3.07400 GEL
20 SVC6.14800 GEL
50 SVC15.37000 GEL
100 SVC30.74000 GEL
250 SVC76.85000 GEL
500 SVC153.70000 GEL
1000 SVC307.40000 GEL
2000 SVC614.80000 GEL
5000 SVC1,537.00000 GEL
10000 SVC3,074.00000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Salvadoran Colón
1 GEL3.25309 SVC
5 GEL16.26545 SVC
10 GEL32.53090 SVC
20 GEL65.06180 SVC
50 GEL162.65450 SVC
100 GEL325.30900 SVC
250 GEL813.27250 SVC
500 GEL1,626.54500 SVC
1000 GEL3,253.09000 SVC
2000 GEL6,506.18000 SVC
5000 GEL16,265.45000 SVC
10000 GEL32,530.90000 SVC