Salvadoran colón to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Georgian laris is currently 0.307 today, reflecting a 0.069% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -0.191% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 0.308 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.307 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.148% decrease in value.