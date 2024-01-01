Sierra Leonean leones to Mauritian rupees today

Convert SLL to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sll
2.07 mur

Le1.000 SLL = ₨0.002065 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:30
SLL to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MUR
1 SLL to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00210.0022
Low0.00200.0020
Average0.00210.0021
Change0.06%1.24%
1 SLL to MUR stats

The performance of SLL to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0021 and a 30 day low of 0.0020. This means the 30 day average was 0.0021. The change for SLL to MUR was 0.06.

The performance of SLL to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0022 and a 90 day low of 0.0020. This means the 90 day average was 0.0021. The change for SLL to MUR was 1.24.

Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Mauritian Rupee
1 SLL0.00207 MUR
5 SLL0.01033 MUR
10 SLL0.02065 MUR
20 SLL0.04130 MUR
50 SLL0.10326 MUR
100 SLL0.20652 MUR
250 SLL0.51630 MUR
500 SLL1.03261 MUR
1000 SLL2.06521 MUR
2000 SLL4.13042 MUR
5000 SLL10.32605 MUR
10000 SLL20.65210 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 MUR484.21200 SLL
5 MUR2,421.06000 SLL
10 MUR4,842.12000 SLL
20 MUR9,684.24000 SLL
50 MUR24,210.60000 SLL
100 MUR48,421.20000 SLL
250 MUR121,053.00000 SLL
500 MUR242,106.00000 SLL
1000 MUR484,212.00000 SLL
2000 MUR968,424.00000 SLL
5000 MUR2,421,060.00000 SLL
10000 MUR4,842,120.00000 SLL