1 thousand Sierra Leonean leones to Mauritian rupees

Convert SLL to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sll
1.96 mur

1.00000 SLL = 0.00196 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
1 USD11.339351.363350.91483.34518.78281.518950.793367
1 SGD0.74663111.017920.68241662.227914.02381.134090.592353
1 CAD0.7334870.98239610.67040261.132513.77691.114130.581925
1 EUR1.09411.465381.49164191.187820.55031.661880.86805

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Mauritian Rupee
1 SLL0.00196 MUR
5 SLL0.00979 MUR
10 SLL0.01958 MUR
20 SLL0.03915 MUR
50 SLL0.09788 MUR
100 SLL0.19576 MUR
250 SLL0.48941 MUR
500 SLL0.97883 MUR
1000 SLL1.95765 MUR
2000 SLL3.91530 MUR
5000 SLL9.78825 MUR
10000 SLL19.57650 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 MUR510.81500 SLL
5 MUR2554.07500 SLL
10 MUR5108.15000 SLL
20 MUR10216.30000 SLL
50 MUR25540.75000 SLL
100 MUR51081.50000 SLL
250 MUR127703.75000 SLL
500 MUR255407.50000 SLL
1000 MUR510815.00000 SLL
2000 MUR1021630.00000 SLL
5000 MUR2554075.00000 SLL
10000 MUR5108150.00000 SLL