Saint Helena pounds to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert SHP to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
3,563,960 tzs

£1.000 SHP = tzs3,564 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:05
SHP to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TZS
1 SHP to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,591.31003,591.3100
Low3,412.00003,309.7800
Average3,510.68233,427.0961
Change3.28%7.09%
1 SHP to TZS stats

The performance of SHP to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,591.3100 and a 30 day low of 3,412.0000. This means the 30 day average was 3,510.6823. The change for SHP to TZS was 3.28.

The performance of SHP to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,591.3100 and a 90 day low of 3,309.7800. This means the 90 day average was 3,427.0961. The change for SHP to TZS was 7.09.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.971.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71423.5651.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8561.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0630.9091.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SHP3,563.96000 TZS
5 SHP17,819.80000 TZS
10 SHP35,639.60000 TZS
20 SHP71,279.20000 TZS
50 SHP178,198.00000 TZS
100 SHP356,396.00000 TZS
250 SHP890,990.00000 TZS
500 SHP1,781,980.00000 TZS
1000 SHP3,563,960.00000 TZS
2000 SHP7,127,920.00000 TZS
5000 SHP17,819,800.00000 TZS
10000 SHP35,639,600.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Saint Helena Pound
1 TZS0.00028 SHP
5 TZS0.00140 SHP
10 TZS0.00281 SHP
20 TZS0.00561 SHP
50 TZS0.01403 SHP
100 TZS0.02806 SHP
250 TZS0.07015 SHP
500 TZS0.14029 SHP
1000 TZS0.28059 SHP
2000 TZS0.56117 SHP
5000 TZS1.40294 SHP
10000 TZS2.80587 SHP