250 tzs
0.08 shp

1.00000 TZS = 0.00031 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Saint Helena Pound
1 TZS0.00031 SHP
5 TZS0.00156 SHP
10 TZS0.00313 SHP
20 TZS0.00626 SHP
50 TZS0.01565 SHP
100 TZS0.03130 SHP
250 TZS0.07825 SHP
500 TZS0.15649 SHP
1000 TZS0.31298 SHP
2000 TZS0.62597 SHP
5000 TZS1.56492 SHP
10000 TZS3.12984 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SHP3195.06000 TZS
5 SHP15975.30000 TZS
10 SHP31950.60000 TZS
20 SHP63901.20000 TZS
50 SHP159753.00000 TZS
100 SHP319506.00000 TZS
250 SHP798765.00000 TZS
500 SHP1597530.00000 TZS
1000 SHP3195060.00000 TZS
2000 SHP6390120.00000 TZS
5000 SHP15975300.00000 TZS
10000 SHP31950600.00000 TZS