Saint Helena pound to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saint Helena pound to Tanzanian shillings is currently 3,563.960 today, reflecting a -0.287% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saint Helena pound has remained relatively stable, with a -0.762% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saint Helena pound to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 3,592.660 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 3,557.040 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.504% increase in value.