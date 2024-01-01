Saint Helena pounds to Panamanian balboas today

Convert SHP to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 shp
1,311.35 pab

£1.000 SHP = B/.1.311 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:58
SHP to PAB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PAB
1 SHP to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.32551.3255
Low1.26831.2621
Average1.29871.2856
Change2.55%2.53%
1 SHP to PAB stats

The performance of SHP to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3255 and a 30 day low of 1.2683. This means the 30 day average was 1.2987. The change for SHP to PAB was 2.55.

The performance of SHP to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3255 and a 90 day low of 1.2621. This means the 90 day average was 1.2856. The change for SHP to PAB was 2.53.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7630.9051.491.30717.9691.3541.616
1 GBP1.31111.1871.9531.71423.5641.7762.12
1 EUR1.1050.84311.6461.44419.8531.4961.786
1 AUD0.6710.5120.60810.87712.0640.9091.085

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Panamanian Balboa
1 SHP1.31135 PAB
5 SHP6.55675 PAB
10 SHP13.11350 PAB
20 SHP26.22700 PAB
50 SHP65.56750 PAB
100 SHP131.13500 PAB
250 SHP327.83750 PAB
500 SHP655.67500 PAB
1000 SHP1,311.35000 PAB
2000 SHP2,622.70000 PAB
5000 SHP6,556.75000 PAB
10000 SHP13,113.50000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Saint Helena Pound
1 PAB0.76257 SHP
5 PAB3.81286 SHP
10 PAB7.62573 SHP
20 PAB15.25146 SHP
50 PAB38.12865 SHP
100 PAB76.25730 SHP
250 PAB190.64325 SHP
500 PAB381.28650 SHP
1000 PAB762.57300 SHP
2000 PAB1,525.14600 SHP
5000 PAB3,812.86500 SHP
10000 PAB7,625.73000 SHP