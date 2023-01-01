1 thousand Singapore dollars to Albanian leks

Convert SGD to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
69,630.80 all

1.00000 SGD = 69.63080 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 SGD69.63080 ALL
5 SGD348.15400 ALL
10 SGD696.30800 ALL
20 SGD1392.61600 ALL
50 SGD3481.54000 ALL
100 SGD6963.08000 ALL
250 SGD17407.70000 ALL
500 SGD34815.40000 ALL
1000 SGD69630.80000 ALL
2000 SGD139261.60000 ALL
5000 SGD348154.00000 ALL
10000 SGD696308.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Singapore Dollar
1 ALL0.01436 SGD
5 ALL0.07181 SGD
10 ALL0.14361 SGD
20 ALL0.28723 SGD
50 ALL0.71808 SGD
100 ALL1.43615 SGD
250 ALL3.59037 SGD
500 ALL7.18075 SGD
1000 ALL14.36150 SGD
2000 ALL28.72300 SGD
5000 ALL71.80750 SGD
10000 ALL143.61500 SGD