1 Namibian dollar to Argentine pesos

Convert NAD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1 nad
19.35 ars

1.00000 NAD = 19.35150 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 NAD19.35150 ARS
5 NAD96.75750 ARS
10 NAD193.51500 ARS
20 NAD387.03000 ARS
50 NAD967.57500 ARS
100 NAD1935.15000 ARS
250 NAD4837.87500 ARS
500 NAD9675.75000 ARS
1000 NAD19351.50000 ARS
2000 NAD38703.00000 ARS
5000 NAD96757.50000 ARS
10000 NAD193515.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Namibian Dollar
1 ARS0.05168 NAD
5 ARS0.25838 NAD
10 ARS0.51676 NAD
20 ARS1.03351 NAD
50 ARS2.58378 NAD
100 ARS5.16756 NAD
250 ARS12.91890 NAD
500 ARS25.83780 NAD
1000 ARS51.67560 NAD
2000 ARS103.35120 NAD
5000 ARS258.37800 NAD
10000 ARS516.75600 NAD