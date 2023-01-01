5 Mozambican meticals to Chinese yuan rmb

5 mzn
0.56 cny

1.00000 MZN = 0.11187 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MZN0.11187 CNY
5 MZN0.55933 CNY
10 MZN1.11867 CNY
20 MZN2.23734 CNY
50 MZN5.59335 CNY
100 MZN11.18670 CNY
250 MZN27.96675 CNY
500 MZN55.93350 CNY
1000 MZN111.86700 CNY
2000 MZN223.73400 CNY
5000 MZN559.33500 CNY
10000 MZN1118.67000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mozambican Metical
1 CNY8.93920 MZN
5 CNY44.69600 MZN
10 CNY89.39200 MZN
20 CNY178.78400 MZN
50 CNY446.96000 MZN
100 CNY893.92000 MZN
250 CNY2234.80000 MZN
500 CNY4469.60000 MZN
1000 CNY8939.20000 MZN
2000 CNY17878.40000 MZN
5000 CNY44696.00000 MZN
10000 CNY89392.00000 MZN