50 Malaysian ringgits to Turkmenistani manats

Convert MYR to TMT at the real exchange rate

50 myr
37.39 tmt

1.00000 MYR = 0.74783 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.333451.4980283.2650.918750.7867821.349755.3907
1 SGD0.74993411.1234162.44330.6890250.5900351.0121941.5394
1 AUD0.667550.890145155.58360.6133310.5252160.90099236.9761
1 INR0.01200980.01601450.017990910.01103440.009449130.01620970.665234

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Turkmenistani Manat
1 MYR0.74783 TMT
5 MYR3.73917 TMT
10 MYR7.47834 TMT
20 MYR14.95668 TMT
50 MYR37.39170 TMT
100 MYR74.78340 TMT
250 MYR186.95850 TMT
500 MYR373.91700 TMT
1000 MYR747.83400 TMT
2000 MYR1495.66800 TMT
5000 MYR3739.17000 TMT
10000 MYR7478.34000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TMT1.33720 MYR
5 TMT6.68600 MYR
10 TMT13.37200 MYR
20 TMT26.74400 MYR
50 TMT66.86000 MYR
100 TMT133.72000 MYR
250 TMT334.30000 MYR
500 TMT668.60000 MYR
1000 TMT1337.20000 MYR
2000 TMT2674.40000 MYR
5000 TMT6686.00000 MYR
10000 TMT13372.00000 MYR