1 myr
13.66 mzn

1.00000 MYR = 13.65680 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mozambican Metical
1 MYR13.65680 MZN
5 MYR68.28400 MZN
10 MYR136.56800 MZN
20 MYR273.13600 MZN
50 MYR682.84000 MZN
100 MYR1365.68000 MZN
250 MYR3414.20000 MZN
500 MYR6828.40000 MZN
1000 MYR13656.80000 MZN
2000 MYR27313.60000 MZN
5000 MYR68284.00000 MZN
10000 MYR136568.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MZN0.07322 MYR
5 MZN0.36612 MYR
10 MZN0.73224 MYR
20 MZN1.46447 MYR
50 MZN3.66119 MYR
100 MZN7.32237 MYR
250 MZN18.30593 MYR
500 MZN36.61185 MYR
1000 MZN73.22370 MYR
2000 MZN146.44740 MYR
5000 MZN366.11850 MYR
10000 MZN732.23700 MYR