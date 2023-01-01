10 Malaysian ringgits to Ethiopian birrs

Convert MYR to ETB at the real exchange rate

10 myr
120.22 etb

1.00000 MYR = 12.02170 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.333451.4980283.2650.918750.7867821.349755.3907
1 SGD0.74993411.1234162.44330.6890250.5900351.0121941.5394
1 AUD0.667550.890145155.58360.6133310.5252160.90099236.9761
1 INR0.01200980.01601450.017990910.01103440.009449130.01620970.665234

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Ethiopian Birr
1 MYR12.02170 ETB
5 MYR60.10850 ETB
10 MYR120.21700 ETB
20 MYR240.43400 ETB
50 MYR601.08500 ETB
100 MYR1202.17000 ETB
250 MYR3005.42500 ETB
500 MYR6010.85000 ETB
1000 MYR12021.70000 ETB
2000 MYR24043.40000 ETB
5000 MYR60108.50000 ETB
10000 MYR120217.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Malaysian Ringgit
1 ETB0.08318 MYR
5 ETB0.41592 MYR
10 ETB0.83183 MYR
20 ETB1.66366 MYR
50 ETB4.15916 MYR
100 ETB8.31832 MYR
250 ETB20.79580 MYR
500 ETB41.59160 MYR
1000 ETB83.18320 MYR
2000 ETB166.36640 MYR
5000 ETB415.91600 MYR
10000 ETB831.83200 MYR