10 Malawian kwachas to Omani rials

Convert MWK to OMR at the real exchange rate

10 mwk
0.002 omr

1.00000 MWK = 0.00023 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malawian kwachas to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MWK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MWK to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malawian kwachas

MWK to USD

MWK to EUR

MWK to AUD

MWK to CAD

MWK to SGD

MWK to GBP

MWK to INR

MWK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Omani Rial
1 MWK0.00023 OMR
5 MWK0.00114 OMR
10 MWK0.00229 OMR
20 MWK0.00457 OMR
50 MWK0.01144 OMR
100 MWK0.02287 OMR
250 MWK0.05718 OMR
500 MWK0.11435 OMR
1000 MWK0.22871 OMR
2000 MWK0.45741 OMR
5000 MWK1.14353 OMR
10000 MWK2.28707 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Malawian Kwacha
1 OMR4372.42000 MWK
5 OMR21862.10000 MWK
10 OMR43724.20000 MWK
20 OMR87448.40000 MWK
50 OMR218621.00000 MWK
100 OMR437242.00000 MWK
250 OMR1093105.00000 MWK
500 OMR2186210.00000 MWK
1000 OMR4372420.00000 MWK
2000 OMR8744840.00000 MWK
5000 OMR21862100.00000 MWK
10000 OMR43724200.00000 MWK